Fort Mill police searching for suspects who shot into vehicle after attempted carjacking

FORT MILL, S.C — The Fort Mill Police Department is searching for suspects after an attempted armed carjacking early Saturday morning.

Police responded to reports around 3:50 a.m.

At the scene, they were told that two suspects had approached a car stopped at the intersection of Main Street and Tom Hall Street.

As the driver was leaving, the suspects began shooting into the vehicle, according to police.

Both suspects were last seen driving away in a black sedan.

The suspects have not been identified, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Fort Mill Police Department at (803)548-9337.

WATCH: ‘We will never forget’: Mother of Charlotte serial killer victim dies

‘We will never forget’: Mother of Charlotte serial killer victim dies





©2024 Cox Media Group