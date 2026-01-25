Fort Mill residents brave snow and ice despite safety warnings

FORT MILL, S.C. — Fort Mill is experiencing snow and ice conditions, prompting local law enforcement to advise residents to stay off the roads.

Despite this, some residents continue to venture out, with a mix of safe and challenging driving experiences reported.

Among those on the roads was Angie Privette, who visited a Food Lion to buy marshmallows.

She dressed warmly for the weather and explained, “Today I’m going to be drinking my hot chocolate with my marshmallows. Just enjoying it. I can’t have my hot chocolate without my marshmallows.”

Channel 9’s Tina Terry has the latest from law enforcement officials as icy conditions continue.

>>> Watch the video at the top of the webpage for more.

VIDEO: Highway 51 reopens following water main break during ice storm

Highway 51 reopens following water main break during ice storm

©2026 Cox Media Group