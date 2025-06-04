Fort Mill Schools hires firm to study health impact of solar plant near campus

FORT MILL, S.C. — Fort Mill Schools has picked an environmental group to study the possible health impact of Silfab Solar.

The company’s manufacturing plant will be located on Logistics Lane, which is next to two schools; one of which will be opening this fall.

At a meeting last night, district leaders announced they had contracted with the private company Citadel Environmental Health and Safety to conduct an environmental impact study.

“Our mission is to conduct an in-depth, transparent evaluation looking into emissions and the school’s systems so the community can move forward with trust,” said Julie Wojnowski with Citadel Environmental Health and Safety.

District Spokesman Joe Burke said eventually the company will develop an action plan.

“They’re in the process of doing data on Silfab’s emissions and assessing our onsite systems like HVAC and even looking at chemicals we store on site,” said Burke.

However, parents and guardians are continuing to express their concerns about the plant.

“I feel like the impact on children is so important that they need to research and pick out the best firm to research this,” said grandparent Gail Vawter. “ The school is opening in August, no matter what the studies show. That’s one of my biggest concerns.”

Vawter said she’d like to see the school’s opening date postponed.

However, Burke said there are no plans for that to happen.

“As of right now, we don’t have plans to postpone the opening of the school. We will move forward on time to alleviate the overcrowding issues we have in the school,” said Burke.

The initial cost of this study is $17,000.

Silfab Solar told Channel 9 that they welcome any third-party evaluation that includes all their mitigation and safety measures.

The company said it’s confident the evaluation will show its facility is safe for its employees and the community.

Silfab Solar debate heats up again in Fort Mill amid safety concerns

