Fort Mill to see 200 new homes and a new retail center nearing completion

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Williams Reserve will add homes and townhomes off Fort Mill Parkway in Fort Mill. (Town of Fort Mill)
FORT MILL, S.C. — Fort Mill is set to see a new wave of construction with a new retail site, downtown apartments, and new homes nearing completion. Mattamy Homes plans to build 200 new homes in the town, with 113 homes and 80 townhomes in a three-part plan.

A new 12,000-square-foot retail center will also be built at the corner of Fort Mill Parkway and Hillside Roll Road.

According to The Herald, the town Planning Commission will hear a plan for the new homes and requests for appearance review for several other projects.

