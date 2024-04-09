Fort Mill votes for resolution to improve school zone safety

FORT MILL, S.C. — The Town of Fort Mill formally asked South Carolina’s Department of Transportation to examine safety near local schools.

On Monday night, councilmembers voted in favor of a resolution asking DOT to review signs and signals in school zones. It also lowers the speed limit in school zones to 25 mph.

The resolution comes after crossing guard Stanley Brucker was hit and killed outside Fort Mill Elementary School on March 21. The school zone speed limit there is 30 mph.

Police did not file criminal charges against the driver who hit the 61-year-old.

