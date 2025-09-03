Fort Mill water main break resolved, advisory lifted

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The boil water advisory issued in York County over the weekend has been lifted for all customers.

The advisory was put in place following a water main break in Fort Mill late Saturday evening, near Hwy 21 and Coltharp Road.

The break was caused by natural shifts in rock and sediment surrounding an old pipe, leading to its rupture.

Utility crews worked diligently for many hours to repair the leak and stabilize the water main.

Residents in York County can now resume normal water usage following the successful repair of the water main.

