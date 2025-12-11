Local

Fort Mill woman used stolen banking info to buy ski passes for Utah resorts

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH — Jamilla Greene, a woman from Fort Mill, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a scheme involving stolen banking information used to purchase ski and snowboard passes for Utah resorts.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office revealed that Greene and others involved in the scheme used the stolen banking information to buy passes, which were then sold to unsuspecting families.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office stated that Greene kept the money from selling the passes.

Greene’s sentencing is scheduled for February, where she will face the consequences of her actions.

