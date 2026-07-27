Free art event for teens seeks to counter Charlotte takeover videos

CHARLOTTE — Lace Hill is hosting a free art event for teens ages 14 to 18 at Blume Studios in Charlotte on Oct. 24.

The event aims to provide positive and safe activities for young people in response to recent videos depicting negative teen takeovers in the area.

The event seeks to transform the perception of “teen takeover” by filling 30,000 square feet of space at Blume Studios with constructive activities. It is supported by a $20,000 grant from the Arts and Science Council of Charlotte.

Hill, owner of Lace Sip & Paint, is a mother of two who travels to bring her painting experience to others. Hill instructs participants “stroke by stroke,” showing them exactly what to do.

Hill developed the idea for the “Teen Takeover” after seeing videos of negative teen takeovers around Charlotte.

She said the videos “screamed that they need something to do. They need something safe to do.”

Hill emphasized the need for activities “after school and on the weekends, you know, those who are not in sports, those who are not working, what are they doing and where are they going.”

The “Teen Takeover” event will offer 12 different art stations, including nail design, mural painting, sketching and skateboard painting. All activities are free for teens ages 14 to 18.

Charlotte City Councilman Malcolm Graham, representing District 2, applauded Hill’s initiative and encouraged other businesses to contribute similar programs.

Graham stated, “We’re all in this together, right? It’s very-it’s just that simple.” He also said, “It’s so important that we have one vision for how we want to focus on this problem.”

Hill believes it will take a collective effort to address the issue. “It’s going to take the community as a whole to pull together and just start coordinating some things,” Hill said.

Security will be present at the event, and parents are required to sign up their children. Information on how to sign up and volunteer time or money can be found here.

Earlier this month, Creative Minds Summer Enrichment Camp in West Charlotte also offered an affordable summer camp, serving up to 100 children per day with therapy practices and creativity classes.

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