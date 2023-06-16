French restaurant Coquette to open this summer in uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Coquette is slated for a summer opening in uptown Charlotte.

That French café and restaurant will occupy 3,300 square feet at 400 S. Tryon St. — formerly home to a Bank of America branch. It is neighbors with the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art.

Coquette is the latest venture for Mother Earth Group, which is behind sister concept Mariposa in uptown. It also operates vegan restaurant Fern and Something Classic Catering.

