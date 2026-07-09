Fresh Market charts expansion push to hit 200 stores by 2031

CHARLOTTE — Competition remains stout in the grocery sector, but Brian Johnson has guided The Fresh Market through growth in its store count — and in its reputation — since taking the helm of the Greensboro-based chain less than 18 months ago.

The grocer has opened four stores in 2026 and was selected this year as one of the nation’s most trusted companies by Newsweek.

It ranked No. 12 among grocery and convenience stores. That rank, along with consistent high marks from USA Today’s Readers’ Choice Awards, is in stark contrast to 2018, when the company was ranked as one of the worst companies to work for by business website 24/7 Wall Street.

In the latest installment of the N.C. Business Minds podcast, Johnson discusses the grocer’s identity and how he expects to differentiate and grow the brand.

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