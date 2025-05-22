Frustration mounts as third plea deal considered in Andy Tench case

BELMONT, N.C. — After two failed attempts to secure a plea deal in connection with the disappearance of Andy Tench, his mother says the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office recently told her they will likely offer the suspect, D’Shaun Robinson, virtually the same thing for a third time.

“I flat out told them, we have no faith in them, no trust in them,” Tenches’ mother, Tracie Blanton, said. “They told me they intend to offer a plea for him to plead guilty to the same three charges.”

Currently, Robinson is facing a lengthy list of charges in connection with Tench’s death. His last plea deal offer would have come with 17 months in jail.

However, this time around, Blanton said the District Attorney’s Office may go a different route, sentencing-wise.

“They’re going to leave it up to the judge,” said Blanton.

Robinson admitted to meeting Tench at a bar in Dilworth before the two went to a hotel. He said Tench later died and that he dumped his body in a dumpster, stole his car, and used his credit cards.

Tench’s long-term friend, Christian Eidson, said he had asked him to go out with him that night.

“I wish that I had gone. I would have made sure that he came home,” Eidson.

Eidson said the justice system has been more dedicated to a plea deal than getting justice for Tench.

“I think there could have been more follow-ups to the investigation,” said Eidson.

Blanton said learning about a possible third, similar plea deal for Robinson felt like a setback, but she is going to continue to advocate for her son.

Court records show Robinson will be back in court at the end of July.

