Frustration rises as Operation Charlotte’s Web persists in Queen City

CHARLOTTE — Some people are growing more frustrated as Customs Border Protection’s Operation Charlotte’s Web lingers on in the Queen City.

CBP has arrested 200 people so far. There seemed to be fewer community spottings Tuesday in Charlotte. That could be because CBP has now expanded the operation to other parts of the state.

In the video at the top of this webpage, the growing community angst as CBP continues its operation.

VIDEO: CMS absences nearly triple as Border Patrol conducts operations in city

CMS absences nearly triple as Border Patrol conducts operations in city

©2025 Cox Media Group