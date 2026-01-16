FTA administrator to visit Charlotte to address light rail safety measures

CHARLOTTE — The Federal Transit Administration is in Charlotte Friday after two stabbings on the light rail put the city’s transit system under national scrutiny.

Transit leaders said the FTA wants clear answers on safety and what steps are being taken to prevent another violent incident.

Leaders are demanding action when it comes to the city’s plans for safety and security.

Ahead of his visit, the Charlotte City Council approved more than $4 million to help launch the city’s new transit authority with leaders saying safety remains the top priority as that board gets off the ground.

FTA Administrator Marc Molinaro is expected to ride the Blue Line and take part in a roundtable discussion with transit officials and community leaders, including those responsible for day-to-day operations.

“He will be engaging with staff, and there are several elements to his visit,” said Brent Cagle, interim CEO of the Charlotte Area Transit Authority. “One is a ride on the Blue Line, and a second is a roundtable with staff and members of the business community.”

