Funeral service for former NC Gov. Jim Hunt to be held in Wilson

WILSON, N.C. — The life and legacy of former North Carolina Gov. Jim Hunt will be honored at his funeral Friday afternoon.

It will be held at 1 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Wilson.

Hunt died on Dec. 18 at home on his Wilson County farm where he lived with his wife of 67 years. He was 88 years old.

North Carolina’s longest-serving governor was born in Greensboro. He served as North Carolina’s 69th and 71st governor. His daughter is current Lt. Gov. Rachel Hunt.

Hunt was elected lieutenant governor in 1972 before becoming governor, where he worked to establish statewide public kindergartens and raise teacher pay. He also promoted educational reforms that opened leadership opportunities within the state party, enabling greater participation from minorities, women and young people.

As governor, Hunt played a significant role in transforming North Carolina’s economy from one reliant on agriculture and manufacturing to a flourishing hub for research, technology and bioscience.

Gov. Josh Stein is inviting the public to sign a book of condolences for Hunt’s family. The book is lying at the North Carolina State Capitol in the rotunda. People can write a brief message from now through Friday, Jan. 2.

