‘Funniest guy’: Beloved local athlete killed in Monroe car accident

MONROE, N.C. — Tre’shun Wynn, a former college football standout and local high school star, was killed in a head-on crash on Goldmine Road in Monroe last Friday. The driver of the second vehicle involved in the collision remains hospitalized.

Tre’shun, who was once featured on local billboards while playing football for Monroe High School, was well-known in the area as a former “Big 22 Player to Watch.”

Monroe police are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash, which occurred while Tre’shun was traveling home Friday morning. He leaves behind an 11-year-old daughter and a family that described him as a beloved member of the community.

Rodney Wynn, Tre’shun’s father, said the loss of his son has caused a level of pain he has never experienced. “I’m never going to get to hear and touch him,” he said. Rodney also noted that he will always cherish the awards his son earned and the opportunity he had to watch him play football.

Tre’shun was a well-known figure in Monroe, particularly for his athletic success at Monroe High School. In 2013, he was recognized as a “Big 22 Player to Watch.” During an interview about his dedication to the sport at that time, he said, “I like to have the ball in my hands.”

Daniel Goings, a teacher and assistant head coach for the football team, recalled Tre’shun as a person who carried himself with high self-assurance.

“Probably the most confident football players I’ve been around and just a person in general,” Goings said. He added that Tre’shun was confident about nearly anything he attempted.

Mason Sledge, a friend and teammate who is now the head football coach at Union Academy Charter School, played with Tre’shun at UNC-Charlotte. Sledge said the two were able to fulfill a lifetime dream of playing college football together.

“He could light up any room. Everybody was his friend. He was nice to everybody he was the funniest guy too. Always had a joke to say,” Sledge said.

Tre’Shun was just 30 years old when he died. Family says his life was in a good place. He was in the process of getting a promotion at work and was focused on moving forward in life.

The local community has organized support for the family through a GoFundMe page. His funeral is planned for this Saturday.

