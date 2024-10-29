Furniture tip-over injuries, deaths continue

CHARLOTTE — Is a dangerous product hiding in plain sight in your child’s bedroom? It could be the dresser you use every day. Many dressers are safer than before, thanks to new safety standards, but older models could still pose a deadly risk. Consumer Reports details what you need to know to keep your kids safe.

For years, furniture tip-overs have injured and even killed far too many children. Parent Kimberly Amato said, “Our family woke up on the morning of December 18th, 2004, to every parent’s nightmare. Our beautiful three-year-old twin daughter, Megan, was found lifeless beneath her dresser. It had tipped over on her.”

Since her tragic loss, Amayo joined “Parents against Tip-Overs” (PAT). She and other parents have been fighting for change and finally won the hard-fought victory when the STURDY Act went into effect late last year. It sets stricter rules for furniture manufacturers to prevent tip-overs.

The good news is that all the dressers CR tested that were made after September 2023 passed its rigorous tip-over tests, and Amato is thrilled.

Consumer Reports tests include pulling out the drawers and hanging 60-pound weights from one of the top drawers for at least 10 seconds, simulating a child climbing or hanging off the furniture. If the dresser stays upright, it passes.

But that doesn’t mean every dresser in every bedroom is safe. Older dressers prone to tip-overs are still on the market. In fact, two dressers manufactured before September 2023 failed CR’s recent tests. Both Ashley and Bassett confirmed that their dressers had been built before the new standard went into effect.

The new rule only applies to dressers built after Sept. 1, 2023. Anything built before that date doesn’t have to meet the new requirements but can still be sold.

Responses from retailers have varied. Ikea announced in April that all its U.S. dressers now meet the new standard, while Bassett Furniture told CR that 10 to 20 percent of its dressers currently being sold were built before September 2023. Ashley said it has taken steps to ensure its products comply with applicable laws and regulations, including the STURDY Act. Target said it expects all dressers sold to pass the new tip-over tests, and Amazon said all its dressers are compliant with the STURDY Act.

Other retailers CR contacted include Wayfair, which said it’s possible some of the dressers it sells were made before September 2023. Costco and Walmart did not respond.

So, what does this mean for you? If you’re shopping for a dresser, shop in person. Ask when the dresser was made and if it meets STURDY Act requirements. For online shoppers, look for a manufacture date after September 1, 2023. Even if the furniture meets STURDY standards, always use the anchor kit that comes with your dresser—it’s now required by law.

By the way, it isn’t just children at risk. Incidents involving adults 60 and older more than doubled in the last decade.

And many tipovers involve television sets, so those need to be secured as well.

Kimberly Amato said, “I can think of no better way to honor Maggie’s legacy and that of all of the PAT children than to know that this standard that we fought so hard for works.”

VIDEO: Charlotte FC, Panthers players help build furniture for families in need

Charlotte FC, Panthers players help build furniture for families in need





©2024 Cox Media Group