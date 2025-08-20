Local

Garage break-in: Thieves steal 6 dirt bikes in Iredell County

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Dirt bikes stolen in Iredell County (ICSO)
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — On August 19, a garage in western Iredell County was broken into, resulting in the theft of six dirt bikes, the sheriff said.

The incident occurred between 2 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. when four suspects arrived in a dark-colored pickup truck with an enclosed trailer. They parked on Titleist Drive and proceeded to the victim’s property on Ponokah Lane, the sheriff said.

Detectives reviewed neighborhood security footage, which captured the suspects walking to the garage, breaking in, and pushing the dirt bikes away. By 4:30 a.m., the suspects had driven off toward Mock Mill Road with the stolen bikes.

The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to identify the suspects involved in the theft.

