5 hurt in serious crash in east Charlotte, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — A serious crash has caused a road to be shut down in east Charlotte Thursday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The incident occurred just before 9:30 a.m. on Shamrock Drive near Finchley Drive.

MEDIC said three people have been transported to Atrium Main with life-threatening injuries.

An additional two others were also transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, according to MEDIC.

Police said Shamrock Drive is expected to be shut down for an unknown period of time as they investigate the accident.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

