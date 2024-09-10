Local

Gas leak in NoDa prompts road closures

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

NoDa gas leak Sept. 10, 2024 Piedmont Natural Gas and Charlotte Fire crews were called to a gas leak Tuesday morning in Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood. (Charlotte Fire Department)

CHARLOTTE — Piedmont Natural Gas and Charlotte Fire crews were called to a gas leak Tuesday morning in Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood.

Charlotte Fire said the leak was underneath the road near the corner of 24th and Davidson streets.

Road closures were put in place on North Davidson Street between East 25th and East 22nd streets.

Crews said if you’re in NoDa, you might smell gas, but there’s no danger to the public.

