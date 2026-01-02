Gaston County businesses cited for ABC violations in 2025

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — More than a dozen Gaston County businesses were cited for liquor violations in 2025.

The Circle K on East Franklin Boulevard and South New Hope Road. NC Ventures, Benjamin Express, York Express Mart, and two Kingsway locations all sold alcohol to minors, according to our partners at the Gaston Gazette.

Standard Distributors was fined three times in October for various violations.

Leather and Lace was cited several times for “performing services while or after consuming alcohol.”

To learn about more violations, click here.

