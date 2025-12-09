Gaston County confirms 18th positive rabies case this year

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A kitten in Gaston County was euthanized and tested positive for rabies after showing signs of the disease.

The kitten had been quarantined after possibly being exposed to a skunk showing neurological issues, which later tested positive for rabies.

The owner of the kitten had chosen to house the animal under strict quarantine for four months at a local veterinarian’s office. The kitten was impounded and sent to the NC Laboratory of Public Health for testing, and the official laboratory results confirmed the presence of rabies.

