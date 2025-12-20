Gaston County confirms 20th rabies case of the year

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County has confirmed its 20th case of rabies for 2025 following an incident on Wednesday in Bessemer City.

A dog with an expired rabies vaccination exhibited neurological issues after a possible exposure to a rabid skunk.

Around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement responded to the call in the 600 block of White Jenkins Road. The dog’s family veterinarian provided a booster shot after confirming the dog’s expired rabies vaccination.

Fortunately, there was no human contact with the skunk involved, officials said.

The skunk was impounded and sent to the North Carolina Laboratory of Public Health in Raleigh, where it tested positive for rabies on Friday.

The Gaston County Police Department’s Animal Care and Enforcement Division canvassed the area of White Jenkins Road to notify residents about the rabies positive results and to verify pet vaccinations.

Officials emphasized that all pets should have valid rabies vaccinations to ensure their health and the safety of the community.

WATCH: Inmates treated for rabies after bat encounters at Salisbury prison

Inmates treated for rabies after bat encounters at Salisbury prison

©2025 Cox Media Group