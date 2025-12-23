Gaston County confirms 21st rabies case this year

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A stray cat was brought to a veterinarian in Gaston County Friday after exhibiting signs of rabies and a bite injury.

The cat was euthanized and subsequent testing confirmed it was rabies positive on Tuesday, marking the 21st confirmed rabies case in Gaston County this year.

The Gaston County Police Department’s Animal Care and Enforcement Division received the report about the cat on Friday and confirmed its condition, which included loss of appetite and limb function. The cat was humanely euthanized and tested positive for rabies shortly thereafter.

Animal Care and Enforcement officials conducted a neighborhood canvass Tuesday to notify residents in Crescent Lane, Gastonia about the rabies case.

