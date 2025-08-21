Gaston County confirms two more rabies cases

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County confirmed its 12th and 13th rabies cases of 2025, involving a kitten and a raccoon that tested positive for the virus in separate incidents, according to a release.

Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement received confirmation on Tuesday from the NCDHHS State Laboratory of Public Health that both animals had rabies. The kitten was found on Blacksnake Road in Stanley and later showed signs of illness, while the raccoon attacked dogs on Bill Beattie Drive in Kings Mountain.

The GCACE conducted neighborhood canvasses to inform residents and verify rabies vaccinations for pets in the affected areas.

The kitten was discovered by a citizen on Aug. 1 and was fostered by a family in Gastonia. It began to show signs of illness and was euthanized after a veterinarian noted neurological deterioration and potential exposure to humans.

The raccoon was shot by a resident after it attacked two family dogs. Both animals were sent to the state lab in Raleigh for testing, with results confirming rabies on Tuesday.

Gaston County Department of Health and Human Services has been notified and is providing guidance to those potentially exposed.

The GCACE emphasizes the importance of rabies vaccinations for pets to protect both animals and humans from the disease.

