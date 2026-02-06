Gaston County considers paid parking at courthouse

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County is planning to introduce paid parking at the county courthouse by removing the permitted parking spots outside the courthouse.

The move is part of a new ordinance establishing parking regulations on county-owned property.

According to the Gaston Gazette, the Board of Commissioners is expected to vote on the new ordinance and discuss parking fees at their February meeting.

