Gaston County deputies seize nearly two pounds of meth

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Nearly two pounds of methamphetamine were seized during a drug trafficking investigation, according to the Gaston County Police Department.

The investigation occurred on April 2.

Ivan Perez Garcia was arrested after detectives seized 1.85 pounds of methamphetamine.

He has been charged with four counts of trafficking methamphetamine and one count of maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances.

Detectives said Garcia is being held in the Gaston County jail under a $5 million bond.

