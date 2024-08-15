Gaston County man accused of shooting, killing Virginia deputy, hurting another

CHERRYVILLE, N.C. — A Gaston County man is accused of killing a deputy and injuring another when he opened fire during a traffic stop, authorities said.

Channel 9 confirmed suspect in the shooting, 65-year-old Timothy Wayne Goodman, is from Cherryville. The shooting happened on Aug. 9 in Smyth County, Virginia. It’s in the western part of the state.

The Marion Police Department said Goodman was driving in Smyth County when officers tried to pull him over. They say Goodman did not stop for a mile and a half, but when he did, officers said they gave him a citation and then he got agitated.

They said that’s when Goodman opened fire, killing Dep. Hunter Reedy. Officers returned fire, hitting Goodman.

Reedy was a seven-year veteran who leaves behind a wife and three children.

“The death of a policeman is one of the sacrifices of civilization,” said Marion Chief John Clair. “Bodies and blood spilled of community.”

The second deputy who was shot is expected to fully recover.

Goodman is in the hospital but Virginia State Police said he will be served arrest warrants once he is released.

Dep. Reedy’s funeral will be on Saturday.

“We so much appreciate all the support we’ve received, and we just ask you keep us in your prayers,” Chief Clair said.

Goodman is charged with aggravated murder and aggravated attempted murder.

Channel 9 checked and did not find a criminal history for Goodman in North Carolina.

