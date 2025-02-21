Gaston County man wins $110K Cash 5 jackpot after dreaming of victory

RALEIGH — Robert Hoban, of Stanley, won a $110,000 Cash 5 jackpot after dreaming of his win the night before, N.C. Education Lottery officials announced on Friday.

Hoban purchased his winning ticket using Online Play, and his ticket matched all five numbers in Sunday’s drawing, beating odds of 1 in 962,598.

“I actually dreamt the night before that I would win,” Hoban recalled. “It’s strange because I even dreamt the exact amount that I won.”

After claiming his prize on Friday, Hoban took home $78,925 after federal and state tax withholdings. Cash 5 is one of six lottery games in North Carolina, offering players the option to buy tickets at retail locations or online.

Hoban’s extraordinary dream turned into reality, marking a memorable win in the North Carolina lottery.

