Gaston County to open warming center during cold nights

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The City of Gastonia and Gaston County are partnering with HealthNet Gaston and Unity Baptist Church to open a warming center for the winter season, providing a safe haven during extreme cold.

The warming center will open on Sunday and continue operations until March 31, whenever temperatures drop to 32 degrees or below. It will be located at Unity Baptist Church in Gastonia and will be open from 8:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.

“We are grateful to Unity Baptist Church and our community partners for opening their doors to serve those in need,” said Assistant Gaston County Manager Steve Eaton.

“Our collaboration with the County, local faith partners, and community nonprofits reflects what is possible when we unite around a shared mission,” said Quentin McPhatter, assistant city manager of Gastonia.

The decision to open the warming center will be made 48 hours in advance based on forecasts from the National Weather Service, officials said. Notifications will be shared through official government communication channels and social media platforms.

The warming center is a collaborative effort involving the City of Gastonia, Gaston County, HealthNet Gaston, Gaston-Lincoln-Cleveland Continuum of Care, Unity Baptist Church, City Church, and the United Way of Gaston County. These organizations will coordinate volunteers, supplies, and services for guests, officials said.

The center will provide a heated space, access to water, and information about community resources. Community organizations like the United Way and Gateway Gaston will support guests with pre-packaged food, clothing, and hygiene items, according to officials.

Individuals or organizations wishing to support the warming center can donate items through an Amazon Wish List or drop off donations at HealthNet Gaston.

