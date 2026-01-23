Gaston County opens 24/7 warming center ahead of winter storm

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — With sub-freezing temperatures expected due to the upcoming winter storm, the City of Gastonia and Gaston County are providing funding for a 24/seven warming center. The center will open at Unity Baptist Church, located at 482 N. Myrtle School Road, starting at 8 p.m. on Friday and remain open through 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

The warming center, operated by HealthNet Gaston, has been a resource throughout the winter for the unhoused population and those seeking shelter from extreme weather conditions. The decision to extend its services to 24/seven operation this weekend is in response to the severe cold forecasted, county officials said.

HealthNet Gaston is currently seeking volunteers who have undergone training to assist with staffing the center during this weekend’s operations.

The organization highlights the importance of community involvement to ensure the center’s effectiveness.

Cathy Cloninger, a Gaston County commissioner, urged community members to step up during this challenging time.

“This weekend’s storm is likely to be one of the worst we’ve had in a number of years, and I am proud of the efforts made by the County, City and our partners to make sure no one in Gaston County gets left out in the cold,” Cloninger said.

VIDEO: Friday morning’s forecast with Meteorologist Keith Monday

