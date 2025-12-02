Gaston County PE teacher arrested for indecent liberties with minor

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Victoria Lynn Powell, 31, of Grover, in Cleveland County, was charged with two felony counts of indecent liberties with a child under 16, according to an arrest warrant from the Gaston County Police Department.

The Gaston County Schools’ website lists Powell as a Health/PE Teacher at Hunter Huss High School.

Powell allegedly took indecent liberties with a minor on Nov. 1.

The case involved a Hunter Huss student, sources said. Channel 9’s Ken Lemon is looking into the allegations and is asking if it happened on campus.

Powell also volunteered to work with youth off campus.

She was arrested and booked into jail on Monday where she is being held without bond.

Victoria Lynn Powell (GASTON COUNTY JAIL)

Powell’s first court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday.

Lemon is at the courthouse Tuesday

