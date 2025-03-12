Local

Gaston County police seize fentanyl, loaded gun in drug bust

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Jorge Ednilson Saravia Flores was arrested by the Gaston County Police Department on Monday during a drug trafficking investigation.

Flores was apprehended in a parking lot in Belmont, where detectives seized over 30 grams of fentanyl and a loaded 9mm pistol from his possession.

Flores faces five counts of trafficking fentanyl, one count of maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, and carrying a concealed firearm.

He is currently held at the Gaston County Jail with no bond.

The Gaston County Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit conducted the operation.

