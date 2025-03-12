Gaston County police seize fentanyl, loaded gun in drug bust

Jorge Ednilson Saravia Flores was arrested by the Gaston County Police Department on Monday during a drug trafficking investigation.
Flores was apprehended in a parking lot in Belmont, where detectives seized over 30 grams of fentanyl and a loaded 9mm pistol from his possession.
Flores faces five counts of trafficking fentanyl, one count of maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, and carrying a concealed firearm.
He is currently held at the Gaston County Jail with no bond.
The Gaston County Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit conducted the operation.
