Gaston County superintendent suggests merging schools and grades

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The superintendent of Gaston County Schools got specific about which schools he’d consider consolidating this week.

According to reports from the Gaston Gazette, Morgen Houchard wants to transition fourth-grade students from W.B. Beam Intermediate to Cherryville Elementary School.

The move would also relocate fifth graders to John Chavis Middle School.

Houchard also suggested integrating Gaston Virtual Academy into McAdenville Elementary School and Stuart W. Cramer High School.

While the discussion was purely informational, a vote by the committee wasn’t held to deny or send the idea to the school board for approval.

VIDEO: 14 hospitalized after elementary school bus crash in Gaston County

14 hospitalized after elementary school bus crash in Gaston County

©2026 Cox Media Group