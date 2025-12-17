Gastonia camper fire leaves one dead, another hurt

GASTONIA, N.C. — A 44-year-old man was killed in a camper fire Wednesday morning, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

A neighbor told Channel 9 the man and a woman moved into the camper on Hemlock Avenue about six months ago.

The fire chief said the department got the call just before 6 a.m. An explosion was reported inside the camper just before they arrived.

They say one person inside made it out and went to the hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators suspect a space heater may have caused the fire.

