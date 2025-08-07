Gastonia family’s dogs exposed to rabies, community urged to check vaccinations

GASTONIA, N.C. — Three family dogs in Gastonia had contact with a rabid raccoon on Sunday prompting Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement to take immediate action.

The incident occurred in the 100 block of Jeran Lane, where the raccoon was found and looked sick. Although the dogs had expired rabies vaccinations, they were quickly given booster shots by the family veterinarian, said officials with animal are and enforcement.

The raccoon was impounded and sent to the N.C. Laboratory of Public Health in Raleigh for testing. On Tuesday, lab results confirmed that the raccoon tested positive for rabies.

Following the confirmation of rabies, Animal Care and Enforcement specialists conducted a neighborhood canvass in the area to inform residents of the rabies case and verify the rabies vaccinations of pets in the vicinity.

Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement also notified the Gaston County Department of Health and Human Services about the incident.

This case marks the 11th confirmed rabies incident in Gaston County this year, highlighting the ongoing concern for rabies in the community.

The Gaston County Police Department Animal Care and Enforcement Division emphasized the importance of maintaining valid rabies vaccinations for pets to ensure the health and safety of both animals and humans.

