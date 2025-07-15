Rabies cases rising in our area; puppy quarantined after bat exposure

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Rabies cases are climbing across two of our counties, and in one of them, a puppy was exposed due to a rabid bat.

The 10th case in Gaston County happened in a Mount Holly neighborhood last week.

The dog was so young that it hadn’t received its rabies vaccine yet, so it will have to be quarantined for four months.

In Lincolnton, a skunk sprayed a group of family dogs and followed them into the home through a doggy door.

