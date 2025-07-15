Local

Rabies cases rising in our area; puppy quarantined after bat exposure

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
File photo of rabid bat File photo of rabid bat
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Rabies cases are climbing across two of our counties, and in one of them, a puppy was exposed due to a rabid bat.

The 10th case in Gaston County happened in a Mount Holly neighborhood last week.

ALSO READ: Two people exposed to rabies in Caldwell County after skunk infects pet cat

The dog was so young that it hadn’t received its rabies vaccine yet, so it will have to be quarantined for four months.

In Lincolnton, a skunk sprayed a group of family dogs and followed them into the home through a doggy door.

VIDEO: Two people exposed to rabies in Caldwell County after skunk infects pet cat

Two people exposed to rabies in Caldwell County after skunk infects pet cat

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read