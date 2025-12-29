Gastonia Fire Chief Phil Welch announces retirement

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia Fire Chief Phil Welch will retire on May 1, 2026, after serving the city for more than a decade.

Welch, a Gastonia native, has a bachelor’s degree in Fire and Safety Engineering Technology from the University of Cincinnati and a master’s degree in Executive Fire Service Leadership from Grand Canyon University.

He became the city’s fire chief in 2009 and holds the Chief Fire Officer designation.

