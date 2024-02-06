Gastonia Honey Hunters want to be able to sell team

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Honey Hunters are swiping back at the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball.

A lawsuit alleges the league blocked a sale of the team. The team was locked out of the stadium in December by the city after facing a series of financial issues.

The City of Gastonia is prepared to replace the Honey Hunters with a new team. That could happen after a city council meeting scheduled for Tuesday night.

Attorneys for the Honey Hunters say the city conspired with the Atlantic League to kick the team out and limit their ability to lease the stadium for events. They filed suits against both, the most recent just Monday against the Atlantic League.

They said in a perfect world, the team owners could make money from hosting events at the stadium. They could keep ownership of the team and then sell it to pay creditors, including several local businesses that are owed thousands.

The team says the city and the league are taking action before courts rule on lawsuits filed in the case.

“My point is that tonight, the item that they currently have on their agenda, ‘action to take,’ I argue is reckless,” said attorney Trevor Fuller.

Attorneys say they are hoping for some sort of resolution in the case that would allow them to stay. But when asked, Fuller said the team has no money to pay back creditors right now.

