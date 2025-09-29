Local

Gastonia invites developers to reconsider former Amory in FUSE District

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FUSE Highline Partners is leading the Franklin Yards project at Gastonia's FUSE District. It calls for hundreds of apartments and another building with commercial space at the former Central Branch YMCA site, which has long been targeted for redevelopment by city leaders. (MELISSA KEY/CBJ)
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

GASTONIA, N.C. — The City of Gastonia is inviting developers to submit proposals for the redevelopment of the former National Guard Armory/Adult Recreation Center in the FUSE District.

ALSO READ: Major fentanyl dealer in Gastonia arrested in joint-operation drug bust

This Request for Proposals (RFP) aims to establish a public-private partnership to transform the nearly 70-year-old landmark, potentially qualifying for historic tax credits that could attract a diverse range of developers.

“This is an exciting opportunity for a creative partner to bring new life to a property with deep community roots,” Director of Economic Development, Kristy Crisp said. “The City is committed to working with developers to ensure the project strengthens the FUSE District and complements the surrounding investments.”

The Armory property is located in the heart of the growing FUSE District, which has seen significant investment over the past several years.

Recent developments in the area include the redevelopment of Trenton Mill, the opening of Durty Bull Brewing Company, and the construction of CaroMont Health Park.

The City of Gastonia plans to negotiate the terms of the public-private partnership after selecting a firm through the RFP process.

VIDEO: Gastonia police gain access to nearly 170 cameras with new crime center

Gastonia police gain access to nearly 170 cameras with new crime center

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read