Gastonia man killed in industrial accident in Kings Mountain

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Officials in Kings Mountain say a 67-year-old man died after an industrial accident Tuesday morning.

It happened at the NVR Building Products facility on Riverside Court, according to officials with the city. First responders were called around 9:10 a.m.

When firefighters and Cleveland County EMS arrived, they found the victim, but he wasn’t breathing. Officials said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified as 67-year-old Willy Victor Carmona of Gastonia, according to a news release from the city of Kings Mountain.

It’s not clear what happened that led to Carmona’s death, but officials said they don’t believe there’s foul play involved.

NVR Building Products makes homebuilding materials.

The North Carolina Department of Labor has been notified about the incident, officials said. We’ve reached out to the department for more information about their investigation into the incident.

