‘A committed public servant’: Gastonia Mayor Walker Reid has died

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia Mayor Walker Reid has died, the city announced Thursday night.

Reid was elected mayor in 2017 and was re-elected to a four-year term in 2019, according to the city’s website.

“We are saddened at his death, and he will be dearly missed,” the city posted on Facebook. “The family is asking for privacy and your prayers during this time of bereavement.”

He was Gastonia’s first elected African-American mayor, whose career spanned nearly three decades in public service.

“Reid was a pioneer and a compassionate leader who was truly passionate about our city, its residents, newcomers, and those who would experience new beginnings in the future,” city officials said.

“Mayor Reid was a committed public servant who devoted his life to the improvement of Gastonia,” Gaston County Commissioner Chad Brown stated in a Facebook post. “His leadership, insight, and steadfast dedication to our community will be profoundly missed. His legacy will continue to motivate us and shape our work in the future.”

The Gastonia native was a 1975 graduate of Hunter Huss High School and attended Gaston College where he earned his A.A.S. degree in Fire Science Technology.

He furthered his education and training in fire college. Reid retired as the assistant fire marshal and life safety educator for the Mecklenburg County Fire Marshal’s Office in November 2009.

Before being Gastonia’s mayor, Reid was with the Gastonia Fire Department for several years.

“Mayor Reid was a faithful public servant of the City of Gastonia and a retired member of the fire service. May God bring comfort to his family,” the Gastonia Fire Department posted on X.

The mayor lost the November 2023 mayoral race to Republican Richard Franks.

