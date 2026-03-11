Gastonia officer saves child and three others from floodwaters

GASTONIA, N.C. — A Gastonia police officer is being celebrated for helping to rescue a child and three other people from a car stuck in floodwaters.

Officer Jacob Byrd was named the Employee of the Month for March.

He responded to a car crash and was partially submerged in freezing water.

He waded into the water and got halfway into the car to get a child trapped in his car seat.

Byrd helped the child’s mother and three others get out safely.

