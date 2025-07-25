Gastonia opens cooling station as weekend heat wave approaches

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The City of Gastonia will operate an indoor cooling station this Friday through Sunday to help residents stay safe during the heat wave.

Located at 107 South Broad Street, the cooling station will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, providing air conditioning, seating, bottled water, and restroom access.

In addition to the cooling station, the City of Gastonia encourages residents to utilize community centers and libraries as places to stay cool during the heat.

The initiative is part of the city’s efforts to ensure public safety and comfort during extreme weather conditions.

Residents are advised to check on neighbors and take advantage of the cooling resources available to beat the heat this weekend.

VIDEO: Mayor and council members call emergency meeting over cooling center setup

