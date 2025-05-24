Gastonia Police surprise young admirer on his birthday

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia Police made some time for one community member on Saturday afternoon.

It was Rylen’s 3rd birthday. His mother had called the Gastonia Police Department’s non-emergency line and asked if there was a patrol unit nearby who would have time to drive down their street so Rylen could see them.

So Gastonia Police commanders asked for volunteers.

Several cars rolled down the street with sirens on to greet Rylen.

Eight police officers, two civilian crash investigators, a Gaston County Sheriff’s Deputy and K-9 Bo all showed up to wish Rylen a happy birthday.

“We think it’s community policing at its best,” said Gastonia Police spokesperson Bill McGinty.

WATCH: Eagle Scout raises money, builds butterfly garden to attract others to Sikh place of worship

Eagle Scout raises money, builds butterfly garden to attract others to Sikh place of worship

©2025 Cox Media Group