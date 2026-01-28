GASTONIA, N.C. — Officers with the Gastonia Police Department said their Real Time Crime Center helped them quickly track down a woman accused of shooting a man inside his home.

Gastonia police use Real Time Crime Center to arrest shooting suspect

Police used cameras throughout the city, including one at Ozark Avenue and Modena Street, and spotted Latasha Dellinger minutes after the shooting, which led to her arrest.

Latasha Dellinger told a judge on Wednesday that despite the charge against her, she is not a threat.

“I’m not a violent person. You can ask anybody about me. I’m not a violent person,” she said.

Gastonia police use Real Time Crime Center to arrest shooting suspect Latasha Dellinger

The prosecutor said the facts show that Dellinger didn’t seem non-violent on Monday when she drove to the home of an acquaintance on Green Circle Drive in Gastonia.

They said a 35-year-old man was home and the two started arguing.

The man’s girlfriend was a witness to what happened next, prosecutors said.

“She pulled out a silver and purple handgun and shot the victim one time,” said prosecutor Debbie Gulledge.

The shot went into the man’s abdomen, and he fought back, police said.

“He then began wrestling with her for the gun and they were able to get the gun away,” Gulledge said.

They said Dellinger drove off as the couple called 911.

They shared a description of the suspect’s car, and officers in the Gastonia Police Department’s Real Time Crime Center used cameras posted throughout the city to search for her. They spotted her car about 2 minutes away from the scene of the shooting.

After the arrest, Dellinger asked the judge to give her a bond.

“I work. I have my own place. I have kids at my house that I take care of,” Dellinger said.

By law, she wasn’t eligible for bond, because of the charge, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury.

The shooting victim had surgery for his injury, which was non-life threatening.

VIDEO: Person critically hurt after being hit by train in Gastonia

Person critically hurt after being hit by train in Gastonia

©2026 Cox Media Group