Gastonia Salvation Army announces it’s closing shelter

GASTONIA, N.C. — Wednesday morning, the operators of the Salvation Army announced they are closing the only shelter in Gastonia for people without a home.

The news stunned some people on the street and at the shelter, and Channel 9′s Ken Lemon learned that they will stop taking new visitors on July 15.

After that, they will shut down the shelter entirely about a month and a half later.

The Salvation Army says they are doing this to prevent homelessness, and they say they’re putting more focus on the root cause of the problem.

Many people told Lemon they fear this means there will be more people back on the streets instead of in a warm bed.

At 5 on Channel 9, Ken Lemon is speaking with those affected by the sudden change, and what’s being done to help people in need.

(VIDEO: Salvation Army launches new campaign to raise money for programs that will help thousands)

Salvation Army launches new campaign to raise money for programs that will help thousands

©2024 Cox Media Group