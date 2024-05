KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — The Gem Theatre in Kannapolis has reopened after a new wave of renovations. Remaking the historic theater has been a t op priority for city officials in Kannapolis’ larger downtown revitalization effort.

The city reopened the theater to the public Thursday with a showing of “IF,” a new film starring Ryan Reynolds. It was the culmination of a $1.2 million renovation that began late last year.

