George Li’s analytics expertise helps drives Panthers’ fourth-down efficiency

CHARLOTTE — Against Seattle last week, the Carolina Panthers converted on fourth down twice, bringing their total to 25 on the season.

That’s the most in the NFL since 1978.

As the NFL continues to push the boundaries of advanced statistics and analytics, the Panthers remain on the cutting edge. Game management coordinator George Li is a big part of that.

“My dad actually moved here from Taiwan to go to grad school at Ohio State, and that was during the Buckeyes’ heyday, and so ever since I could ever remember, 5 years old or even earlier, I remember just watching the game on Saturdays,” Li said.

From that moment, Li was hooked. He graduated college with a business degree, but that was always a backup plan.

“I really asked my dad. I was like, “Hey, I’m thinking about following something i’m passionate about, and I know I’m not going to make a lot of money doing it. I’m going to work like a dog, but I figure if I fail, hey, I’ll just go into business and have a normal job like everybody else,” he said.

A meticulous memory Li can recount the winners and losers of every Super Bowl since he was six, which led him to jobs in the statistics departments at ESPN and then the NFL Network, where he would assist on-air talent.

“Spending so much time late nights, holidays, and weekends helping people talk about the game that the competitive side of me was like, ‘Man, I’d rather spend this time helping a team win.’

So Li did just that. He provided research and analytics to the Raiders and Colts before joining the Panthers. He now helps make the fourth-down decisions in pressure-packed games. It’s Li’s job to feed Head Coach Dave Canales with as much information as he needs.

“I don’t have to give them everything, but just if I was in their shoes, if I’m the play caller, what information would I want to know, knowing the resources available to me that could help them do their job?” Li says. “I’m pretty even-keeled and calm on game day, and that’s allowed me to deliver confident information to those that have a lot more stressful jobs on game day.”

Under David Tepper, the Panthers have embraced analytics, looking for every edge they can find.

“The margins in this league are so close, and everyone works so hard to have a positive outcome at the end of a long workweek,” Li said. “How can I ensure that we give ourselves the best chance to actualize that outcome?”

