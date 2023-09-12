George Strait, Chris Stapleton to bring stadium tour to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Two of the biggest names in country music are headed to the Queen City next summer.

George Strait and Chris Stapleton have announced additional dates for their stadium tour, which includes a show in Charlotte.

The singers will be at Bank of America Stadium on June 1, 2024. Little Big Town will also perform.

Tickets for the show go on sale to the public on Sept. 22 at 10 a.m. at georgestrait.com.

American Express card members can purchase tickets before the public beginning Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. through Sept. 21 at 10 p.m.

Strait, a country music icon, and Stapleton, an eight-time Grammy winner, set venue attendance records at seven stadium shows this summer.

Charlotte was among nine new tour dates announced on Tuesday.

