Georgia man charged with impersonating fraud investigator, stealing $20K in cashier’s checks

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A Georgia man is awaiting extradition back to North Carolina after being charged with financial crimes by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives say 44-year-old Logan Edward Shanahan, from Tucker, Georgia, posed as a fraud investigator from Wells Fargo Bank and tricked someone into giving him their bank information.

Officials say the victim got a text message asking to confirm whether or not a debit card charge was legitimate; after saying it wasn’t, they were told they would get a call from a fraud investigator to follow up.

Investigators believe Shanahan called the victim, got their banking information during the conversation, and added their debit card information to his cell phone.

He then went to Wells Fargo branches in Charlotte, Lexington, High Point, Greensboro, and Archdale, collecting more than $20,000 in cashier’s checks.

RCSO deputies got 13 felony warrants for Shanahan for identity theft, financial card theft, forgery, financial card fraud, and obtaining property by false pretenses.

Officers in Gwinnett County, Georgia, arrested him on May 7; he is awaiting extradition back to North Carolina.

